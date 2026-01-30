Bodycam Shows Track Star Getting Arrested For Speeding At Over 100 MPH

Track star Sha'Carri Richardson is in a bit of trouble after she was arrested for allegedly speeding at over 100 mph on an Orlando highway.

Things got worse, if you can believe that.

Richardson — a 25-year-old who was part of Team USA's gold medal-winning women's 4x100 relay team at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris — was clocked at 104 mph along SR 429 in Winter Garden, about 25 minutes west of downtown Orlando.

The posted speed limit, according to Fox 35 Orlando, is just 65 mph.

After she was pulled over by an Orange County Sheriff's Deputy, Richardson said she was driving at that speed because of an underinflated tire.

You can see and hear it in the bodycam video, which was released on Friday.

Florida has a "Super Speeder" law, and under that, anyone who is going over 100 mph, or 50 mph over the posted speed limit, doesn't just get a ticket; they go to jail. That's why the deputy was so adamant that Richardson was headed to jail. It's the law.

On top of that, a statement from the Orange County Sheriff's Office says that Richardson was "dangerously tailgating and traveling across lanes of travel to pass other motorists."

What you do not see in that clip is a man, who claimed to be Richardson's boyfriend, and another woman arriving on scene to try to convince the deputy not to take her to the Orange County Jail. This led the deputy to request backup.

The man was placed under arrest for resisting after he refused to identify himself to deputies.

It turned out that the man was fellow track star Christian Coleman, and according to TMZ, he is also facing another charge after deputies found a "glass smoking device" in his center console.

The woman who arrived on the scene was sprinter Twanisha Terry, and she was cited for stopping on a limited-access highway.

Coleman and Richardson have both posted bond.