Sexual Assault Case Dropped Against Ex-NBA All-Star Dwight Howard

Former NBA All-Star and Orlando Magic center Dwight Howard is no longer facing a civil suit originally filed against him in 2023. The suit alleged sexual assault and battery after a man came forward with disturbing details concerning a sexually physical relationship with Howard.

Howard, as previously reported on OutKick, attested to having physical relations with the man and a mysterious character named "Kitty," a cross-dressing man previously welcomed into Howard's home for a threesome in 2021.

The case was a eye-opener for longtime fans of Howard, a player who amassed real star recognition during his time in the league.

Howard denied sexually assaulting his accuser, Stephen Harper, but surprised people when he basically admitted to wanting that Man-on-Man-on-Kitty threesome — a real turn of events for the eight-time All-Star and former NBA champ.

According to ESPN's Baxter Holmes, Harper's suit was dismissed Monday in Gwinnett County Court in Georgia. Harper initially filed the lawsuit in July 2023.

After Howard was outed, his legal team announced that the acts between Howard and Harper were "consensual" and that Harper had been speaking out "for profit." Holmes noted in his report that Howard did not pay Harper prior to the lawsuit being dropped. Harper dropped all claims and cannot re-file his allegations against the ex-NBA star.

Harper accused Howard of sexually assaulting him — Harper stated that they started messaging each other on Instagram in May 2021, with Harper initiating the conversation. The two exchanged texts between May 2021 and July 2021 with several messages, including "sexually explicit content, such as photographs and videos."

Howard addressed the allegations on his social media last year.

"I don’t gotta tell nobody where I put my w**d at… Who cares who I was text messaging," Howard stated.

Howard's attorney, Justin Bailey, previously spoke out against the ‘attempted shakedown’ by the accuser.

"What was a private consensual encounter was made public for profit and Mr. Howard looks forward to bringing the truth to light in a court of law," Bailey said.

