Sergio Garcia Angrily Snaps Driver During Final Round Of The Open, Still Posts His Best Score Of The Week

Sergio Garcia managed to make the cut at Royal Portrush this week in what was his first Open Championship start since 2022, but that doesn't mean it was all smiles for the Spaniard this week. His frustrations reached a boiling point early on during his final round on Sunday.

Garcia, who began the final round at even par and 14 shots back of leader Scottie Scheffler, pulled his tee shot left off the second tee. With the ball still in the air, Garcia hammered his driver into the turf and snapped it in half.

Garcia isn't the first, nor will he be the last, player to break a club into two pieces at a major championship, but his snapping of his driver does come with some unique caveats.

While he was less than pleased with his tee shot on the second hole, he actually went on to birdie the Par 5.

It turned out that not having a driver in his bag for the final 16 holes of the day may have been the secret to his success.

Garcia managed to shoot one-under on his opening nine holes, only to improve on his final nine to shoot a final round 68, his best score of the entire week.

Snapping your driver and having to play your final 16 holes of a major championship without a big stick is less than ideal, but it's one of those situations where you either make the best of the circumstances after a self-inflicted wound or implode. The 45-year-old chose to make the best of it, and it paid off with an impressive run up the leaderboard during the final round.