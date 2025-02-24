Self-Aggrandizing Ex-ESPN Insider Adrian Wojnarowski Auctions Hand-Me-Down iPhones That ‘Broke’ NBA History

Are you RUSHING OUT to buy former ESPN-NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski's old iPhones?

Yeah, neither are we.

NBA fans worshipping at the altar of ESPN's personalities will be thrilled to know that Wojnarowski is auctioning his old iPhones.

The former insider (creator of the "Woj Bombs") is auctioning the devices he used to break history when he reported on marquee NBA trade news and events.

Want the phone Woj used to report the Kawhi Leonard-Clippers trade?

How about the iPhone Woj used to announce the suspension of the NBA season in 2020?

Woj is also auctioning his past NBA media credentials ... gee, what an influential guy!

Wojnarowski, now an executive for his alma mater's basketball team, became the first-ever general manager for St. Bonaventure men's basketball after leaving his ESPN post, where he worked for seven years.

Sales from this auction will go toward St. Bonaventure's NIL purse.

But seriously, who the hell cares?

Woj is the same self-important Big J reporter who told Republican Senator Josh Hawley to 'go f***' himself when the latter requested a comment on a story.

Nothing says "good investment" like one of Wojnarowski’s hand-me-down iPhones ... (who knows what he looked up using those Safari browsers).

Buying an old iPhone from Woj sounds like trying to buy Wayne Newton's underpants from his time performing in Las Vegas.

To each their own ... but all this sounds like a huge waste of money. If you're eager to buy the iPhone that merely announced the news of an NBA trade, it might be time to start a money management program.

If you (a desperate NBA fan) are feigning for a piece of sports history 'on the cheap,' I'll auction my first OUTKICK-APPROVED MacBook Air after my run here is done. Bids will start at $10,000.

