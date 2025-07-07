Seiya Suzuki Has Great Response After Getting Absolutely Robbed Of All-Star Game Nod

Each time an All-Star Game rolls around in any sport, there is a player or two who are left out and labeled a snub. The 2025 MLB All-Star Game is no different, but Seiya Suzuki not being named an All-Star has to be the biggest snub in recent history.

The Chicago Cubs star leads the MLB in RBI with 77, has an OPS of .880, which is good enough for 15th in the league, and his team-leading 25 home runs are the sixth most in baseball. While the Japan native could still make the National League All-Star roster in some form of replacement, those numbers alone are typically good enough to earn a sure-thing spot in the All-Star Game.

Despite Suzuki's snub not making any sense whatsoever, the 30-year-old doesn't appear to be letting it get to him. He offered a great response when asked about not making the All-Star Game following the Cubs' 11-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday night.

Suzuki's brief statement may have thrown water on the idea that he could be selected as a replacement, but will have a decision to make if MLB comes calling if a player drops out of the contest.

As for other significant MLB All-Star Game snubs, the crown has to belong to Hank Greenberg, who had 105 RBI at the break and still did not get the nod, and he played in the 1930s and 40s when RBI was the statistic.

Suzuki has been on a heater to begin the month of July, having driven in eight runs, recorded three home runs, and collected at least one hit in each of his six games played with Chicago going 5-1 in that stretch.