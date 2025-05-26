SEC's Greg Sankey Takes Shot At Big 12, ACC While Discussing CFP's Future: 'I Don't Need Lectures'

DESTIN, Fla. – The SEC Spring Meetings are set to begin on Tuesday morning, but Commissioner Greg Sankey started the Memorial Day fireworks on Monday night while discussing the future of the College Football Playoff.

Some in the college football space have shared opinions on whether the SEC and Big Ten hold too much power during meetings to determine what the CFP will look like in future years. That became clear last week when the CFP committee announced it would introduce a straight-seeding format for the 2025 season.

Following the announcement, ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips released a statement to several media members regarding the move.

"We all have a responsibility to serve our constituents while also being mindful as to what's best for college football," Phillips said. "Today's decision was done in the best interest of the sport. It may not always benefit the ACC, but it was the right decision, and that's a responsibility I take very seriously."

It was interesting that Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark made similar remarks in a statement released at nearly the same time, making it look as if the two leagues assembled them together to show a unified front.

"Today's decision might not be the best thing for the Big 12, but it was the best thing for college football," Yormark said. "I hope what's best for college football continues to be the priority in any discussions moving forward."

Yes, they were in lock-step when deciding to put out statements like that in regard to the College Football Playoff. Currently, there is a battle brewing behind the scenes over how the playoff format should look after the 2025 season. Think of it as a tag-team match pitting the ACC and Big 12 against the SEC and Big Ten.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey obviously did not appreciate the idea that he is not doing things regarding the CFP in the best interest of others, but solely looking out for his own conference. On Monday night, when asked about perception, along with what type of ideas are being presented by his athletic directors, Sankey clearly took a shot at the Big 12 and ACC.

"I don't need lectures from others about the good of the game," Sankey said. "I don’t lecture others about the good of the game. And, coordinating press releases about the good of the game. OK, you can issue your press statements, but I'm actually looking for good ideas."

And, we're off to the races. It's clear that all parties are not in agreement when it comes to what the future looks like, and that includes a new Playoff format.

This will be a busy week for the SEC, and there will be plenty of eyes on Destin, Fla., over the next few days as leaders look for answers, and solutions, to some of the upcoming challenges in college athletics.