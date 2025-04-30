Marco Rubio Says Sanders Draft Slide Not About Racism, Confirms 'Diplomacy' Role In Getting Belichick To UNC

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Secretary of State of the United States of America opens his office door and out pours this fluffy, enthusiastic, energetic goldendoodle that apparently has full run of the place this day. That's how Marco Rubio greets me at his new State Department haunts.

"It's my daughter's dog," he says, almost proudly.

Rubio Sits Down With OutKick

One of Rubio's daughter's attends George Washington University and needed dad to take care of Arthur for the day.

Unfortunately for Arthur, dad just got summoned to the White House by President Donald Trump for an unexpected meeting, so the pup is going to be on his own for a while – not really, Rubio has a staff ready to serve.

But before he answers the Trump Bat Signal, Rubio sits with me to discuss his new job, his thoughts on the NFL Draft because sports remains a passion for him, and to even address the rumor involving him and Bill Belichick.

Addressing The Belichick Rumors

There are rumors, you see, that it was Rubio who helped Belichick get his job at the University of North Carolina when it became clear the NFL was moving in another direction in the last two coaching cycles. I asked Rubio about this and, sure enough, the rumors are true.

"Well, I think his record got him the job, but no, I’m good friends with [former Cleveland Browns GM] Mike Lombardi, who has worked with him for a long time, and Mike introduced me to coach, and we spoke a number of times post-Patriots career," Rubio said. "And when this opportunity presented itself, he had expressed an interest to me at one time in being in college coaching. And so I knew some people over in North Carolina. I connected them, and they took off running with it.

"And I think he’s going to win. I think he’s – he’s won everywhere he’s ever been, so obviously, college football in many ways now is reminiscent of the NFL or professional sports and the decisions they have to make salary cap-wise, with revenue sharing and the like. So I think he’ll be very successful. I’m excited to see what he does over there.

"And it was my – it was my first foray in diplomacy even before I got this job here at the State Department."

Rubio: Sanders Not A Race Issue

Rubio in March expelled South African U.S. ambassador Ebrahim Rasool and called him a "race-baiting politician who hates America." And the Secretary is aware race is trying to rear its head in explaining why former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders slid in last week's NFL draft.

Does Rubio buy the race narrative that some pundits are pushing as the reason Sanders wasn't selected until the fifth round by the Cleveland Browns?

"I mean, look, it’s hard to argue the race piece of it because the draft obviously is – as you can see – the players being picked, there is a large number of African-Americans and others that are being picked," Rubio said.

"I think sometimes where experts or people on the outside assess a player and where NFL GMs assess a player are two very different things. In some ways, it’s reminiscent – obviously, much greater extent – but what happened with Aaron Rodgers, where he dropped dramatically in that draft because, frankly, all the teams in between, including the Miami Dolphins, should have picked him and didn’t pick him, and then he dropped in the draft all the way down, and primarily because a lot of the teams that were lined up didn’t have the need or didn’t value a quarterback at that pick.

"So, look, at the end of the day, GMs make an assessment of where a player fits in, and I actually think Shedeur is a kid that in the proper system he is very accurate. He can deliver the ball on a timing – in a timing-type offense. I think he could be very successful in the right place. And I just think it just didn’t fit for where these different teams were playing, and my view of it is they picked other guys that they assessed higher than him.

"But now he has a chance to prove them wrong, and there’s been a few guys picked in that round that have gone on to incredible success in the NFL."

Competition To Collaboration With Trump

Aside from his official duties as Secretary of State. Rubio has become one of President Trump's top advisors and representatives. The man who sits to Trump's immediate right in cabinet meetings?

Rubio.

The duo have come a long way from the 2016 presidential campaign in which Trump and Rubio competed, and sometimes clashed in a nearly contentious manner.

"Well, two things I would say. The first is that we campaign against people from the other party all the time, and people insist that once the election is over we work together," Rubio said. "So at a minimum, if they’re going to insist I work with Democrats, they most certainly should be OK with me working with a Republican.

"The second is campaigns are a competitive process. It’s like asking somebody at the end of a UFC fight, "Hey, were you mad that he punched you in the face in the second round?" And he’s like, "That would be a stupid question. Of course he punched me in the face. We were fighting in the ring.'

Rubio: ‘A Great Relationship’ With Trump

"So we were in a ring; it was a competitive process. That was a long time ago. But from the moment my campaign ended for president, I had a great relationship with President Trump for most of that campaign until the very end when it narrowed down to three people, and then it becomes even more competitive.

"And from the day I dropped out, I had a great relationship with him. And then when I was in the Senate and he was President, we worked very closely together. When I ran for re-election in 2022, he came out and campaigned for me and did an event. So we just have a great working relationship and have had that now for almost a decade."

In this one-on-one exclusive with OutKick, Secretary of State Marco Rubio also discusses his role as America's top diplomat and how that puts him in the company of people who want the best for their country, but not necessarily the United States. Please watch the video above for his insights on that.