Secret Service Recruitment Ad To Be Played Inside Superdome Ahead Of Super Bowl LIX Kickoff

The U.S. Secret Service is expected to play a recruiting video for NFL fans inside the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans just before Super Bowl LIX kicks off on Sunday night, Fox News Digital has learned.

The minute-long ad, produced by award-winning American director Michael Bay, will only be played by the NFL inside the stadium, which has a capacity of 83,000.

The video obtained by Fox News Digital began with compelling scenes of American history.

"America was founded on an idea of freedom. America has always stepped forward in time of need throughout our short but powerful history," the narrator says. "We’ve been there for all of it."

Scenes of American service men and women flash alongside scenes of infamous assassination attempts, including the 1981 attack on former President Ronald Reagan and President Donald Trump, who survived a July 13 assassination attempt after being shot in the ear during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

"Our heroes are humble. They have an inner pride to keep this idea alive. Protectors are born, they’re not made," the narrator continues.

"America’s Secret Service protecting this Super Bowl is asking a few more to step forward."

The recruiting ad comes weeks after Trump nominated Sean Curran, the head of his personal Secret Service security detail, to serve as director of the U.S. Secret Service.

Curran was one of several agents that rushed the stage in Butler to protect the president.

"Sean is a Great Patriot, who has protected my family over the past few years, and that is why I trust him to lead the Brave Men and Women of the United States Secret Service," Trump said of his pick in a Truth Social post last month.

Trump is due to become the first sitting president to attend a Super Bowl when he appears at the Superdome on Sunday to watch the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

FOX’s Super Bowl coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET. Coverage can be streamed live on Tubi for the first time. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.