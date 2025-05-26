Second-Place Finisher Marcus Ericsson, Two Others Fail Indy 500 Post-Race Inspection

The Indianapolis 500 is in the books with Chip Ganassi Racing's Alex Palou crossing the Yard of Bricks first. However, for the guy who finished in second, there was some more disappointment along the way.

Palou's win came as the result of a pass with 14 laps to go when he spotted an opening on the inside of then-race leader Marcus Ericsson entering Turn 1.

From there, Palou did a masterful job of drafting off backmarkers to conserve fuel and stay ahead of Ericsson, and cruised to the finish.

Ericsson, driver of the No. 28 Honda for Andretti Global and winner of the 2022 Indy 500, was dejected after the race for allowing Palou to make the race-winning move, but unfortunately, there was worse news ahead.

On Monday, IndyCar announced that three cars — Ericsson's No. 28 and his teammate Kyle Kirkwood's No. 27, as well as Prema Racing's No. 90 driven by Callum Ilott — had failed post-race inspection and were being bumped to the back of the field.

"During post-race inspection of car Nos. 27 and 28, INDYCAR discovered modifications to the Dallara-supplied Energy Management System (EMS) covers and cover-to-A-arm mounting points with unapproved spacers and parts," an IndyCar statement reads. "According to the INDYCAR rulebook, EMS covers must be used as supplied. Additionally, these modifications provided the capability of enhanced aerodynamic efficiency to both cars."

As for Ilott's car, the problem had to do with the front wing end plates, which "failed to meet the minimum endplate height and location specification."

Ericsson, Kirkwood, and Ilott finished second, sixth and 12th, respectively, and have now been relegated to 31st, 32nd, and 33rd.

Each car received a $100,000 fine and one-race suspensions for the team/competition managers.

As a result of the penalties, the podium for the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 now consists of Palou in first, AJ Foyt Racing's David Malukas in second, and Arrow McLaren's Pato O'Ward in third.