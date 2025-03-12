SEC Tournament: Morning Pedal Taverns, Crazy Fans And Intriguing College Basketball In Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN - Fans from across SEC Country are descending upon the Music City for another week of college basketball action, and it didn’t take long for me to see the first pedal tavern of the day, at 11 o'clock in the morning.

Being billed as the most intriguing tournament before the actual madness of March begins, it's wild to see how many teams participating this week will be playing for a national championship starting next weekend. Right now, there could be up to as many as thirteen teams that are selected on Sunday for a spot in the ‘Big Dance’.

As I made my way to the arena for the opening game of the SEC Tournament, I couldn't help but notice the pedal tavern filled with screaming women and men, strolling by before noon. Blaring music, beers being devoured and some interesting words being yelled were the best start to a day. Where else are you going to find this type of scenery?

The fact is that Nashville is the perfect place to hold this tournament, and it should obviously never leave, which is why the conference is locked into the Music City until 2030. Obviously, the location helps. Sorry Texas and Oklahoma fans, you'll get used to it.

Judging by the crowd on Wednesday for the opening game, selling tickets will not be a problem. The entire lower bowl was filled for the noon tip-off, as Arkansas and South Carolina took to the court, with plenty of fans calling the hogs.

It probably also helps that Vanderbilt played in the early afternoon, giving local fans an opportunity to take the afternoon off. But as we all know, Thursday night will be filled with a certain shade of blue, as the Kentucky Wildcats take to the court for the final game of the day.

‘Blue Mist’ Is Headed To Nashville. Auburn, Tennessee Not Far Behind

There's no denying that the Kentucky Wildcats have some of the most dedicated fans in college basketball, and they will fill the stands on Thursday night, with enough beverages in their system to hold them over until Friday.

Now, I would imagine there are folks looking for cheap tickets to the tournament hoping that the Cats' lose Thursday, as the ‘Blue Mist’ will head home, leaving thousands of tickets open to the market. But there is no denying that this is the most dedicated fan base when it comes to traveling, though Auburn has been giving them a run for their money this season at away games.

For the bars and restaurants that are located within walking distance to Bridgestone Arena, this week is an added benefit, given that the honky-tonks will be packed until the wee hours of the morning with fans asking for the same songs to be played on repeat.

Don't worry though, there will be plenty of fans from across the conference who get into the games, you just have to hope that Kentucky is not in your session.

For Tennessee and Auburn, they are both playing in the same session on Friday, meaning there will be plenty of crazy fans following both teams to Nashville. Obviously, the amount of Orange cheering on the Vols will be abundant, given where this tournament is being played. But don't underestimate the Auburn faithful, who have a very strong contingent of local fans in the Music City, which includes the Governor of Tennessee, Bill Lee.

If Wednesday's crowd was an indicator, we are in for one crazy week of basketball in Nashville. Now we wait for more of the ‘Blue Mist’ to arrive, followed by a few shades of orange.

It's the most wonderful time of the year, so sit back and enjoy it all.