SEC Tournament: Nashville's Economy Is The Biggest Winner, Thanks To Kentucky's 'Blue Mist' And Loyal Fans

NASHVILLE - In what might have been the biggest turnout for an opening round game of the SEC Tournament, at least in Nashville, it was Kentucky that proved once again to be the most financially pleasing team, even with their recent record, in the college basketball conference postseason.

I would imagine the local bars along Broadway were ecstatic to see the Cats' takeover in the final minutes of the second half against LSU on Wednesday afternoon.

Why? Because, once again, this was a ‘blue mist’ infiltration of Bridgestone Arena. This also goes to prove that this group of fans might be the most financially beneficial to a postseason tournament in college basketball. Maybe Gonzaga, given the amount of fans we saw on television last night in Las Vegas.

I certainly didn't expect a crowd of more than 14,000 to make its way into the arena, but maybe I just underestimated the enthusiasm to watch Kentucky play, especially when the fans are within driving distance.

How much of a hit would local bars and restaurants have taken if the Cats' would've lost on Wednesday to the Tigers?

"It would've been a ghost town, and we probably would have lost more than 70 percent of our projected income for the SEC Tournament," one bar owner along Broadway told OutKick. "We depend on Kentucky fans invading this town, and I know the hotels depend on at least a two-night stay around the downtown area.

"We don't have contingency plans for crowd turnout. Our staff know that this time of year is a crucial part of our business, but we also aren't stubborn enough to realize that one loss can screw up the economic impact. So, ‘Go Big Blue’."

And for that reason, this is why Nashville just fits. Fans from across the region can make their way to the Music City for a potential five-day vacation, while also taking in the sights and sounds of a town built for tourists. Who knows, maybe a run to the semifinals can garner additional traffic from out-of-towners, but having either Tennessee or Kentucky take one of those spots is a massive benefit to the local downtown economy.

SEC Tournament, ACC, Big East And Others Have Taken Care Of Fans

When we look around the country, the Big Ten Conference is a prime example of losing the plot. Do you think fans from USC, Oregon, Washington, UCLA are feeling the urge to hop on a plane and follow their team to Chicago?

Not really, and I can't say I blame them. Let me be clear, I'm not singling out the Big Ten. I could say the same for others as well. But sometimes conferences go for the money-grab and lose the plot. For the SEC, there's no better town to host a postseason mens basketball tournament than Nashvile.

Not Tampa or St. Louis, which is why the SEC has locked in Bridgestone Arena until 2035. Those experiments, while fun for those who traveled, were too far outside the spectrum.

When Alabama, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Arkansas and a few others take to the court, you can expect thousands to follow. That is, if you can snag tickets away from the Kentucky faithful, or the brokers who drive up the price.

The perfect scenario for a cheaper entry is not being in the same session as the Wildcats, which only four fanbases get that privilege until Saturday's semifinals.

There will come a day when this conference expands into areas across the country that will test its geographical footprint. Maybe that transpires when the SEC and Big Ten form their ‘Super-Conference’ down the road that has been discussed numerous times over the years.

In an era that has seen a number of conferences start exploring different routes to create additional revenue, the SEC seems financially content with keeping its football championship in Atlanta, and mens basketball in Nashville.

And why wouldn't that be the case?

Did you see the number of Kentucky fans inside Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday afternoon, for an opening round game?