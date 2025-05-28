SEC Spring Meetings Bring Vacationers And The Most Powerful Coaches In College Football Together

DESTIN, Fla. - While some people know that the biggest names in the SEC are attending an event inside the Hilton San Destin this week, it's always fascinating to see vacationers who just happen to stumble across a coach like Lane Kiffin roaming the hallways after a long meeting regarding college football-format plans.

One of the most interesting aspects of these annual SEC Spring Meetings is not what transpires inside the rooms where some pivotal decisions are being discussed. No, it's the folks who are headed to the pool or beach with their floaties or paddle boards that have no idea why Kirby Smart is walking around the same resort.

"Wait, that's the Georgia head coach," one father says aloud while walking with his kid. "Why in the world is Kirby Smart here? Wait, is that Brian Kelly as well?"

The expressions you see on the faces of people just enjoying their time at the beach are always fascinating, not knowing the reason why some of the biggest names of the SEC are walking in the same area towards the Starbucks for a quick coffee.

"I'll be honest, I had no idea this is why they were here. Never in a million years did I think I would bump into a head coach, especially someone like Lane Kiffin," Edward from Dallas, Texas told OutKick. "Heck, I was just coming out of the coffee shop, and all of a sudden Steve Sarkisian is walking by. I had to do a double-take to make sure I wasn’t seeing someone that looked like him.

"I watch college football, but I would never have thought I'd see these coaches on my annual vacation. I ran and got my kid so that we could try to get a photo. This made my trip, but please don't tell my wife that because I need a ride home."

You Never Know Who You'll Bump Into At SEC Meetings

As I made my walk back down to the basement meeting room where they stick us during these spring meetings, I ran into a father-son duo who were both wearing Ole Miss gear. They were both enjoying a vacation in Destin, but just so happened to notice Lane Kiffin walking around the Hilton resort.

Obviously, this presented them with an opportunity to get close to the coach that they only see on Saturday's or on social media during a press conference. Can you imagine what these fans are thinking when they see their favorite coach just roaming around on the way to a meeting?

"Do you know if Lane will come down through this way," the father asked. "I would love to get my son a picture with him if at all possible. This is pretty cool, and I know it would make my son's year to get an autograph or picture with him."

So, I told him the best spot to hang out, and where Kiffin would come through before meeting with us to discuss the day, knowing that Lane would sign an autograph for the only people I saw wearing Ole Miss gear during my time in Destin.

Sure enough, as the Ole Miss coach was making his way down the stairs after wrapping up meetings with Greg Sankey, the father-son duo were waiting in the exact spot I told them. Right then, Kiffin stopped before walking into the theater and signed the kid's hat, along with taking a photo with him, as the kid had the biggest smile on his face.

It's those moments right there that are the intersection of important meetings and just the regular fans enjoying a week at the beach.

For all the talk about some coaches not being friendly with fans outside their obligated duties, they make sure to go out of their way to engage with the vacationers who are star-struck in the moment.

This is what makes SEC spring meetings so unique on a yearly basis. One minute you are coming off the beach to grab some food to appease the kids and the next thing you know a popular coach like Lane Kiffin or Kirby Smart is standing next to you in a crowded resort.

Welcome to the fun part of SEC Spring Meetings.