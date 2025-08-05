Netfix's College Football Series Will Have Viewers Begging For More, Is TV Gold | REVIEW

"SEC Football: Any Given Saturday" is out now on Netflix.

Netflix's new documentary "SEC Football: Any Given Saturday" is like a drug for college football fans.

Basic info:

Streaming platform: Netflix

Plot: This series places viewers inside some of college football’s storied programs in the SEC through unfiltered access to their coaches and players on and off the field: on the buses, in the locker rooms, at the barbershops, around the fire pits, running out of the tunnels and more. We take an exclusive look at key matchups throughout the 2024 SEC season to show the passion and drama of college football’s leading conference.

Episode count: Seven

Release date: Aug. 5, 2025

"SEC Football: Any Given Saturday" is incredible

I was interested in "SEC Football: Any Given Saturday" the moment I saw the trailer Netflix released a couple of weeks ago. I'm sure many college football fans felt the same way. How could we not?

Netflix dropping an SEC football documentary weeks before the season starts is a genius move. It's the perfect way to prep for the months of actions starting in just a few weeks.

Fortunately, I was able to get my hands on some screeners early ahead of its release, and with the fiancée out of town for the weekend I did the only thing I could:

Binge.

It didn't disappoint. I was hooked from the first episode as the documentary takes football fans behind the scenes of multiple SEC programs.

That includes Florida, Auburn, Arkansas, Vanderbilt and perhaps most interestingly, LSU. It's a rare level of access fans aren't used to as we watch the 2024 season unfold.

The highest of highs and the lowest of lows.

I'm not even an SEC guy. I'm a Big Ten man, but loved every second of the action. It's incredible to see how complex and dramatic things are behind the scenes at major college football programs.

As someone who used to work in college sports, none of it surprised me, but it was a fun reminder of how many moving parts there are involved that the public never sees. What happens on the field on a Saturday is a pinprick in the timeline of things that must be done in order to win.

Having said that, I also have another big takeaway. It's incredible how unlikable Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia and LSU coach Brian Kelly are in the series. If their goals were to enter the series and rub everyone the wrong way, then job well done.

Mission accomplished. Brian Kelly is a whiner and Pavia comes off as an arrogant clown with one big win to his name. I wouldn't want to invite either of them to a house party.

You can watch "SEC Football: Any Given Saturday" out now on Netflix. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.