Netflix Releases Fire Preview For Upcoming College Football Documentary

The documentary comes out on the streaming service on Aug. 5

"SEC Football: Any Given Saturday" looks like it's going to be a wild ride.

Basic info:

Streaming platform: Netflix

Plot (via Netflix): In the South, college football isn’t just a game, it’s a way of life. Witness the pressure, commitment and tears it takes to be a D1 athlete and the crazy culture behind it in the best and most popular conference, the SEC. In the SEC, it's more than a game!

Release date: Aug. 5

Netflix releases preview for SEC football documentary

Netflix released the preview on Monday for the upcoming documentary series, and it looks like it's going to be a shot of adrenaline to the soul for college football fans.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

This drops just a couple of weeks before the college football season gets underway. Is there any better way to get prepared for Saturday clashes than with a sports documentary about college football?

Absolutely not.

Furthermore, it looks like viewers will get some great storylines following Diego Pavia and Graham Mertz. Pavia led Vandy to an upset over Alabama in 2024 and Mertz had to watch his season get derailed after a season-ending injury with the Florida Gators.

That's more than enough right there to provide plenty of content, and I have no doubt there will be a lot more great moments that unfold.

Having said that, the best college football documentary *BY FAR* remains "Ghosts of Ole Miss" by Wright Thompson.

The "30 for 30" about the 1962 season in Oxford is easily the best college football documentary ever made and is also one of the best documentaries ever made, regardless of topic or genre.

I can't recommend it enough if you haven't seen it.

You can check out "SEC Football: Any Given Saturday" starting August 5 on Netflix. Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.