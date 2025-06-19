Don't Let This Public Spat Between The SEC And Big Ten Fool You. A Deal Will Be Made For The CFP

Another college football playoff committee meeting has concluded with no solution to what the future will look like. Should we actually be surprised that this was the outcome? Given the chatter coming out of SEC meetings last month, along with Big Ten coaches sounding off, it seems as though we are in the middle of a war of words between the two conferences that hold the power.

We can talk about the strength of schedule debate until we're blue in the face, but the majority of this banter between the two biggest conferences in college football comes down to a game of chess that is being played out in the open.

While the Big Ten wants a model that would see them get four automatic bids every year, the SEC has changed its tune since spring meetings that saw multiple coaches lobbying for a model that would give eleven teams an opportunity to fight for a playoff spot.

What's not been lost in this ordeal is the fact that Big Ten coaches are pushing the narrative that to have a sixteen-team playoff, the SEC needs to start playing nine conference games every season. Clearly, this is something that is irking Big Ten officials, and I wouldn't expect the conversation to die down anytime soon, given that we are weeks away from Media Days getting started.

For the SEC, it's obviously time to start playing an additional conference game every season, and get rid of one of these ‘buy’ games that are useless for fans, but benefit the teams by giving them an easy win. But, this is also a negotiating tactic for the SEC to snatch additional money away from ESPN, when they do decide to start playing nine.

Don't forget folks, most of this comes down to money, in case you've forgotten.

Did The SEC Switch Roles, And Now Become The Good Guys? Nope

The most interesting part of this whole equation is that the SEC has seemingly turned into the good guy, at least in the eyes of the ACC and Big 12. It was as if this was planned out, starting at spring meetings in Florida, where SEC coaches changed course, and openly discussed their preference for the 5+11 model.

So, the alliance between the SEC and Big Ten, which was paraded around Nashville and New Orleans over the past eight months, seems pretty useless right now. But, don't be fooled by public spats. Both of these conferences are still working together, but only one of them can be seen as the alpha in the relationship.

Even more interesting is the fact that Greg Sankey and Tony Petitti hold a majority of power when it comes to future decisions. Do they need to get on the same page with the ACC, Big 12, Notre Dame and power-six conferences? Absolutely, which CFP chair Rich Clark pointed out on Wednesday.

"They're obligated to come to an agreement on what the format is. So they’ll determine that between the parties and then go forward from there," CFP chair Rich Clark told reporters on Wednesday.

Would it just be simpler to continue this 12-team playoff format? Sure, but these conferences are not going to turn down the additional revenue that would come their way, and I can't say I blame them.

The deadline for all of this to be decided is December 1st, when they need to inform ESPN of their plans for the future. But the thought of this whole saga dragging on for another seven months is not something these commissioners would like to be dealing with, especially during the height of college football season.

While the ACC and Big 12 sit off to the side, waiting for the Big Ten and SEC to make a decision on how they'd like to move forward, it will be fascinating to see how this continues to unfold as we are on a bullet-train for media days.

You thought Bret Bielema's comments on Tuesday night were interesting. Wait till another Big Ten coach decides to go after the SEC, for obvious reasons. Then we'll really start to see the fireworks show that is taking center stage.