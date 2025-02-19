SEC, Big Ten Meetings Will Setup Future CFP Format As Expansion Is Upon Us Again. Will Fans Pay For This?

The college football playoff is once again headed towards another change, and while we just witnessed the first ever 12-team field, we are likely going to see expansion in the next two years. As SEC and Big Ten leaders meet for the second time in five months, the CFP's future is once again going to be the topic of conversation, this time in New Orleans.

There is a wave of momentum currently reaching its crest for the playoff to expand from its current format to either 14 or even 16 teams for the 2026 season. And while there has been plenty of feedback from the college football world over the inaugural expanded playoff, the consensus among administrators around the country is that we're headed towards more teams, and more games in the postseason.

Why does it feel as though this decision is already being rushed? Well, a lot of it has to do with the new CFP contract that begins after the 2025 season. But, let's be honest, we knew this was going to change. We were never staying at twelve teams for the postseason, because at the end of the day, the SEC and Big Ten want a bigger piece of the pie when it comes to automatic qualifiers.

But, no matter what some conference or committee members want fans to believe, there is a growing trend of agitation from college football fans across the country that see this as one gigantic money-grab.

"We are on the brink of the biggest game-changers in college athletics with rev-sharing, and we're also deciding on the future of this sport on the field. Sure, this was always going to happen, but while this is going on, I'm having to decide if cutting positions within my department is the right move financially," one Power-4 AD told OutKick on Tuesday.

"Yes, the money will be beneficial, and it would give my conference another opportunity for a playoff spot, so while I'm for expansion, I've got bigger problems to deal with right now than playoff posturing. I also worry that we're going to price-out our fans, and I don't want to go back to them asking for more money when we're already raising prices. If we don't start thinking of our fans, and not just how much money each of us can make, we're going to lose a percentage of those who have been with us for decades."

SEC, Big Ten Leaders Set To Discuss Future CFP Format This Week

When leaders from both conferences meet on Wednesday in New Orleans, there will be plenty of topics to discuss. Whether that's the upcoming House settlement, future scheduling opportunities for both conferences or how to enforce the rules of revenue-sharing. That would seem like enough, right?

Now that the SEC and Big Ten control the CFP's future format, first reported by Yahoo Sports, thanks to negotiating tactics during their last rounds of discussion on the new contract, both leagues hold the power to make key decisions on what the playoff will look like moving forward.

What do they want? Well, it's simple: the SEC and Big Ten want more automatic qualifiers for the playoff. In their minds, four bids each would do the trick, giving them eight total spots in the 2026 playoff, with two going to the ACC and Big 12 respectively. If it's 14 teams, this would include an at-large spot, and Notre Dame receiving the final bid if they are ranked high enough for the opportunity.

As for the other conferences, like the ACC and Big 12, it's not as if they agree in totality with this format that would give eight spots automatically to the SEC and Big Ten. It will be up to them how hard they want to fight this in the coming weeks, even though they did decide in the past to concede format control.

Also, the meetings this week between the SEC and Big Ten come at the perfect time, as the college football playoff management committee will meet next week in Dallas. Obviously, this was the perfect time for both conferences to get on the same page before they could potentially present this new idea to committee members next week.

Are We Going To See Future SEC vs. Big Ten Regular Season Games?

The easy answer to this is yes. As Greg Sankey and Tony Petiti discussed in October, both sides are working towards a scheduling agreement that would see more games being played against each other in the future.

Now, it wouldn't come immediately, as a lot of schools have their schedules already set for the next few years. But, there could come a time in the next 5-10 years when we see teams like Georgia and Oregon play in a two-year series, or Tennessee vs. Ohio State. This would certainly add to the intrigue of the regular season, and get rid of some of the ‘buy’ games that are seemingly unless for fans.

We already see this in college basketball, with conferences holding matchups during the season like the ACC vs. SEC challenge. So, think of it that way when trying to decipher what this could look like on the football field.

Let's Be Clear, Fans Aren’t The Priority With Potential CFP Changes

As much as these conferences like the SEC and Big Ten want to make it seem like they are doing this for the entertainment aspect, it all comes down to the mighty dollar. Adding more games to the playoff will only cost fans even more if they want to travel to watch their favorite team play.

We discussed this during the 2024 postseason, as it became difficult for fans to spend the type of money needed to see their favorite team play throughout the postseason. Sure, there were a large number of fans that decided to spend the money, but what wer are really doing with this expansion is pricing the average fan out of the picture.

Even if they decide to have more games on-campus, it doesn't help the regular fan wanting to experience a playoff atmosphere. You're asking these folks to spend thousands of dollars every weekend when their team is competing, which is astonishing, since schools are already begging fans to help them fund the new revenue-sharing era that's upcoming with higher ticket prices and donations to even buy those tickets.

This comes down to the folks inside these conferences seeing how big their checks were at the end of the postseason and deciding that they need some extra cash for their athletic departments. Do we honestly think there are fourteen teams worthy of being a national champion in football? Why are we not paying more attention to how teams are being seeded, which will be discussed next week when the CFP management committee meets in Dallas?

Sure, we all love college football. But what's the price for pushing out the hardcore fan at the end of the day? Are the players going to get more money for competing in the postseason when they sign their deals with schools starting in July?

We are obviously headed towards expanding the college football playoff once again. But there has to come a time when we think about the fans that are tuning in, while also paying the ridiculous amount of money to attend these games every season, right?

I'll let you decide that question. It shouldn't be too hard.