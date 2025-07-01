Former Basketball Star Going To Prison After Failing Basic Tasks

Sebastian Telfair was a phenom player during his prep days, and entered the NBA straight out of high school.

Former basketball phenom Sebastian Telfair will spend months in prison.

Telfair was viewed as one of the greatest prep players in modern basketball history after a dominating run at Abraham Lincoln High School in New York City.

The dynamic guard jumped straight to the NBA from high school after being drafted 13th overall in 2004 by the Portland Trail Blazers.

Telfair spent a decade in the NBA, and while he never lived up to the insane hype, he managed to have a nice career.

Now, he finds himself in a very different spot in life.

Sebastian Telfair going to prison.

Telfair has been ordered to report to prison on August 12th to serve six months "for failing to meet the terms of his supervised release in a health fraud case," according to Sportico.

The former NBA player previously reached a plea agreement after being accused of defrauding the NBA's Players Health and Welfare Benefit Plan for a little more than $350,000.

"You thumbed your nose at your probation officer and me over and over," U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni told Telfair last week when he was being sentenced, according to Law360 (via Sportico).

Telfair allegedly didn't do simple things in order to stay out of prison, such as meeting with his probation officer and getting a job, according to the same report.

The former Oklahoma City Thunder point guard was initially sentenced to time served and three years of supervised release.

Now, Telfair will have plenty of time to think about how to turn his life around as he sits behind bars for six months. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.