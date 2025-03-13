Seattle's Brandon Montour Scores Fastest OT In NHL History

These days, 3-on-3 overtime in the National Hockey League isn't played at the breakneck speed it was when it was introduced for the 2015-16 season, but clearly, Seattle Kraken defenseman Brandon Montour doesn't care because he scored the fastest overtime goal in NHL history on Wednesday night.

The Kraken stormed back in the third period at home against the Montreal Canadiens to tie the game 4-4 and force overtime.

So, these days, in 3-on-3 overtime, the preferred tactic is to play the possession game as opposed to getting into a track meet. It's pretty normal to see teams win the opening faceoff then drop back and regroup before rushing up ice.

There have even been teams who will throw two defensemen on the ice just in case they lose the draw, but if they win, one of those defenseman will hop off as the team regroups so another forward can ho onto the ice.

I have a theory that this is common practice of winning the draw and prioritizing possession is what caught Montreal off guard.

The Kraken sent out Montour, with center Chandler Stephenson taking the draw and Jordan Eberle lined up on the wing opposite Montour.

Stephenson won the draw but won it forward and the Kraken did the exact opposite of regrouping and playing the possession game, with Montour turning on the hets and firing the puck into the back of the net in just four seconds.

Blinhat a call by the voice of the Kraken, the great John Forsling) but that was a blink and you'll miss it (and about as obvious of a set play as you'll ever see), and it was executed to *chef's kiss* perfection.

RIght before the puck drops, you can see Montour hop behind Montreal rookie D-man Lane Hutson (maybe that's another reason why they did this), and he got a great jump. All Stephenson needed to do was win the draw up to him and it was over.

Hutson backchecked his ass off, but it was all in vain.

What a play, but let's think for a second if Stephenson lost the draw to Montreal's Christian Dvorak. Montreal has a 3-2 the other way.

Just a wild four seconds of hockey, and good luck to anyone ever beating that record.