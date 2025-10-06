Mariners Snap 24-Year Drought with First Home Playoff Win

Seattle erupted Sunday night as the Mariners secured a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers, their first home playoff win in 24 years.

A sold-out crowd of around 47,000 packed T-Mobile Park for a memorable night as fans were overwhelmed by the long-awaited home win.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 05: Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners runs home to score a run against the Detroit Tigers during the eighth inning in game two of the Division Series at T-Mobile Park on October 05, 2025 in Seattle, Washington.  (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Fans around the stadium celebrated with emotion.

In Game 2, Seattle struck first with a 1-0 advantage in the fourth inning, though facing Detroit's Tarik Skubal kept the Mariners offense largely at bay, aside from a home run surrendered to Jorge Polanco.

Luis Castillo delivered a strong night for the Mariners on the mound, pitching 4.2 innings and allowing one hit.

Detroit took the lead 2-1 in the eighth inning, setting up the Mariners for an improbable response.

With one out in the bottom of the eighth against reliever Kyle Finnegan, Cal Raleigh lined a double into the right field corner. Julio Rodriguez followed with a shot down the left field line, driving in Raleigh to give Seattle a 3-2 lead, which became a thunderous moment that made the Seattle crowd believe their first home postseason win was finally real.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 05: Fans celebrate after the Seattle Mariners defeat the Detroit Tigers 3-2 in game two of the Division Series at T-Mobile Park on October 05, 2025 in Seattle, Washington.  (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 05: Julio Rodríguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners hits a RBI double against the Detroit Tigers during the eighth inning in game two of the Division Series at T-Mobile Park on October 05, 2025 in Seattle, Washington.  (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

In Game 1, Detroit edged Seattle 3-2 in 11 innings, with Raleigh and Rodriguez bringing the energy at the time.

Once again, the duo delivered, and the young core met the moment when it mattered most.

As the series shifts to Detroit for Game 3, Seattle carries momentum and belief after one significant drought in Seattle baseball is now over. 

