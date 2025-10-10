Seattle Kraken Go Full Throttle With F1 Movie Helmet As New Player Of The Game Trophy

Now THAT'S a player of the game award!

It's pretty common around the NHL for a team to award a hat, robe, or some kind of object to their team's "player of the game" after a win.

These tend to change every season, and this year, the Seattle Kraken have a player of the game award that might beat them all.

And, if you're a Formula 1 fan, you'll agree with me.

The Kraken got their 2025-26 campaign underway on Thursday night when they welcomed the Anaheim Ducks to Climate Pledge Arena.

Seattle came out on top in this one 3-1 in what seemed to be a pretty evenly matched affair.

However, the big difference maker was Kraken netminder Joey Daccord, who stopped 35 of the 36 shots he faced.

That's player of the game worthy, and after the game, Daccord was the first recipient of the team's new award: a Sonny Hayes crash helmet from the movie F1.

That beauty comes courtesy of Hollywood mega-producer Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced F1 and is an investor in the Kraken.

This replaced a WWE championship belt that the team had last year, and it's fitting that Daccord was the first recipient, seeing as he's known to be a massive Formula 1 fan.

In the film, Sonny Hayes was played by Brad Pitt, and it's unclear if that brain bucket was used in the film. Considering how long it took to make the movie, there had to have been a bunch of those lids, so I wouldn't be shocked if it was.

I enjoyed the movie, but as any F1 fan who saw it knows, there are a ton of little factual errors and discrepancies in it. Just enjoy it for what it is: two hours of glorious Formula 1 footage.

Congrats to Daccord on the honor, but he's supposed to award that prize to the next player after the Kraken's next win.

It might be tough for him to part with that slick piece of memorabilia.