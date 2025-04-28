Sean Taylor's Younger Brother Gabe Taylor Signs Free Agent Deal With Commanders

Sean Taylor made a lasting impact on the Washington Commanders franchise. Now, his little brother, Gabe Taylor, will have a chance to follow in those footsteps.

Gabe has agreed to terms with the Commanders on a free agent contract after he was not selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, which concluded on Saturday. The former Rice safety will participate in Washington's Rookie Minicamp next month.

His late brother, Sean, was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2004 NFL draft and was a two-time Pro Bowl defensive back. The former Miami Hurricanes star was only 24 years old when he was murdered in his home in November 2007 while protecting his family during a home invasion. The Commanders retired Taylor's No. 21 jersey in October 2021.

RELATED: Sean Taylor's Daughter Jackie Will Wear No. 21 For UNC Volleyball In Honor Of Her Late Father

Gabe played five seasons at Rice. Last season, he led the Owls with 57 tackles and three interceptions and tied for the team lead with 10 passes defended while also registering a career-best three sacks and seven tackles for loss. Taylor earned second-team All-AAC honors in 2024, one year after being named honorable mention All-AAC.

Taylor also had a great showing at the Rice Pro Day and impressed scouts by busting out a 4.38 40-yard dash. He was not invited to the NFL Scouting Combine.

Taylor describes himself as "a diamond in the rough."

"A person that's going to come in and compete," he told Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 Houston. "I don't care about being a superstar… I want to be the best role player I can be."

Of course, there's no guarantee Gabe will be on the Commanders' 53-man roster come September. But he'll have his first opportunity to prove himself when minicamp opens on May 8.