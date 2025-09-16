Sean McVay Proves Football Mettle By Coaching Through Plantar Fascia Tear

There are football coaches, then there are football guy football coaches.

In the traditional sense, when you picture a football coach, your imagination will often conjure up images of older, fat men, or guys who look like they never put on a pair of pads in their lives.

Coaches like Bob Wyile and Lou Holtz, respectively, are the first two I think of when presented with this thought exercise.

Seeing guys like these motivate some of the most elite athletes on the planet has always made me chuckle a bit, but there are some exceptions to my rule above, chief among them being Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay.

McVay proved his football guy meddle when a report came out that he tore the plantar fascia in his foot while coaching on Sunday.

That's got to hurt!

To his credit, McVay stayed on the sideline and even ended up coaching his team to a win over the Tennessee Titans, surely garnering some brownie points in his locker room.

Apparently, the injury occurred as McVay was running towards a ref in an effort to call a timeout, but after scouring the internet trying to find the clip of the tissue tear in question, my search came up fruitless.

Social media decided to have a little fun at the expense of McVay and his foot, though.

It's no surprise that the 39-year-old Super Bowl-winning head coach was able to shrug off such an injury.

Contrary to the coaches I mentioned at the start of this piece, McVay is a documented weight room warrior and keeps his body in top physical condition, even when his job doesn't necessarily call for it.

Jesus! Get this man some pads, ASAP!

If the Rams ever have a linebacker go down, it's nice to know their head coach can suit up for them in a pinch.

In all seriousness, here's hoping McVay recovers quickly.

Foot injuries are not fun. I can attest to that from personal experience.

And if coaching becomes too dangerous for McVay, he can always take comfort in knowing he's set himself up for a lucrative career as a fitness influencer.

Sean McVay, a true renaissance man!