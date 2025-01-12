Sean McVay Made An Interesting Decision To Help His Team Play A Home Game On The Road

The Los Angeles Rams are gearing up for one of the more unusual playoff games in recent memory because despite winning the NFC West and snagging home-field advantage in their Wild Card Round game against the Minnesota Vikings, the devastating wildfires in Southern California had other plans.

Because of the tragic — and still ongoing — natural disaster in their home city, the Rams' "home" game has been moved to Glendale, Arizona's State Farm Stadium.

So, there goes that "home field" advantage, but head coach Sean McVay was really using his head when asked which locker room he and his team wanted to use.

McVay reportedly requested that his team use the visitors' locker room, despite being the designated home team and the reasoning is pretty smart.

This is why I'm not an NFL head coach… okay, it's one of the many reasons why I'm not an NFL head coach.

I would have never thought of this, but it makes so much sense to me.

I think we often think of home-field advantage as having to do with the crowd and fans cheering you on, but I think it has more to do with the familiarity with your surroundings leading up to the game.

I mean, think what a pain it would be to be doing your pregame routine, but then you get all frustrated because you can't figure out where they keep the blue Gatorade or those massage guns.

It'd be a pain, and since the Rams visit Glendale every single year and use the visitor's room, they'll be reasonably familiar.

As for the Vikings, they'll be in an "auxiliary" because God forbid the Cardinals locker room sees a playoff-caliber team.

We'll see if it pays off for them because the Vikings will be quite the challenge.

There's nothing like winning your division only to draw a 14-3 team.