California Wildfires A Dose Of Reality For Rams And Chargers Ahead Of This Weekend's Playoff Games

"This is bigger than football," Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay said this week, speaking on a topic that didn't have anything to do with his team's Monday Night playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Wildfires in Southern California that have caused multiple deaths, the loss of a so-far incalculable number of homes and other property, the evacuations of thousands, and fear throughout the region is what McVay was addressing, and his point was made.

Wildfires Affect Everyone, Including Football Teams

Even as the Rams have been preparing for their Wild Card Round game against the Minnesota Vikings and the neighboring Los Angeles Chargers prepared for Saturday's 4:30 p.m. game at the Houston Texans, the wildfires figured prominently on everyone's mind.

Perhaps most prominently.

Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa told reporters he lives close to an evacuation zone and his fiancée flew to Houston early. She took the family dog with her. Bosa is now obviously in Houston, too, along with his teammates.

"Hoping when I get back to L.A., I have a house to go to," Bosa said.

Bosa said he slept with his phone notifications turned to loud Wednesday night in case he would have to evacuate. That was probably the slightest inconvenience from the disaster that has befallen Southern California in the last few days.

Game Prep Amid Smoke, Ash

But for teams, football matters, too.

Ash floated around the Chargers' practice field throughout the week and coach Jim Harbaugh said that his team's outdoor practices were limited to 45 minutes rather than their usual 90 minutes or so to keep players breathing normally.

McVay prepared his team for Monday's game against the Vikings knowing that he and his family had evacuated their home. He said his wife and son were safe.

"Once you get in here there's plenty of football to think about, you know, obviously playing a really good opponent," quarterback Matthew Stafford said. "I know when guys leave here, there's things guys are having to figure out at home or go through…

"We're also human beings and care for the people of our community."

On Thursday night, the NFL announced it was moving the Rams home playoff game against the Vikings to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. as a result of the blazes. Minutes later, all Rams players got on a teleconference to find out the specifics of moving an entire football team out of its facility and away from home to continue preparations in Arizona.

Arizona Cardinals To The Rescue

The Cardinals sent two Boeing 777 team planes to Los Angeles to provide the evacuation for the Rams. The club has used the planes as a philanthropic tool in the past, including flying students and others to events of local importance.

The Rams on Friday evening packed approximately 335 people onto the two planes and flew to Arizona. Club president Kevin Demoff estimated the initial travel party included families, plus six dogs and two cats. Another 100 people are scheduled to fly to Phoenix on Sunday.

"That was priority number one," Demoff said. "We were keeping abreast of that situation and then guys came in. Fortunately, everybody's in good shape and I think everybody's in good spirits [with] all things considered."

The Rams will be using the Cardinals' practice facility starting Saturday.

A New Rams Home

A shipment of 200 gallons of paint in Rams blue (Pantone 2736) and yellow (Pantone 109) arrived in Glendale on Saturday morning after a 1,500-mile truck ride from Mississippi.

The paint will change the venue from Cardinals red and black to feel more like the Rams' home.

Demoff posted several messages on social media about how they’re trying to maintain home-field advantage, with some cooperation from the NFL and the Cardinals.

Rams season ticket holders got first crack at tickets to the game, and the Rams said 35,000 of their season ticket holders bought tickets . The team is arranging buses from SoFi Stadium to State Farm Stadium to transport fans to the Rams’ temporary home field.

Appreciation For Cardinals, Vikings

Demoff has graciously thanked both the Cardinals for their hospitality and mercy and the Vikings for similarly cooperating in this challenging time.

"Many thanks to the Cardinals, Michael Bidwill and his family for jumping in to help ahead of Monday’s game," Demoff wrote.

"We could not prepare, play or move our players & families without their help I would be remiss in not thanking the Vikings , their leadership and the Wilf family as well for not only their generous donation to fire relief efforts but for being so understanding of the moving pieces of this week.

"This is hard on them as well. Their support is incredible."