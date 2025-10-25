San Diego State Coach Sean Lewis Shows Off Most Ridiculous Hat Tan Line in History

It must be working because after beating Fresno State, the Aztecs moved to 6-1 on the season

Everyone gets the occasional tan line. I wear my Apple Watch pretty much all day, every day, and when I take it off, I can still see the ghostly visage of it on my wrist.

But as common as this is, the tan line that San Diego State Aztecs head coach Sean Lewis was showing off on Saturday was downright mind-blowing.

The Aztecs took on the Fresno State Bulldogs, and they pretty much waxed the floor with them, winning the game 23-0.

Now that that's out of the way, let's get back to the reason we're here: insane tan lines.

During the game, the Fox broadcast showed Lewis on the sideline with his hat on. Then, they cut to some pregame footage when the aforementioned hat was off, and, well…

That's… that's shocking.

I've seen hats do this to dudes with shaved heads before, but usually you can just see where the hat starts and ends. I've never seen anything like the one we saw playing out on Lewis' dome, where the tan line has dimension to it. You can make out individual hat panels.

It's like a hat version of the Shroud of Turin on his head. It's wild.

But here's the thing: if I'm hiring a coach, I want one with a wild tan line like that. I mean, it wouldn't be item numero uno on my list, but it would be up there.

Why? Because it tells me that's a dude who is spending a lot of time out on the practice field, and I get the sense from Lewis' absurd tan lines that this is the case.

And, if it is, it's working for the Aztecs because after that win over Fresno State, they're 6-1 on the year.

Like I said, that time outside is clearly paying off and leaving its mark… or it could just be that it's sunny as hell in San Diego.

Might be that.