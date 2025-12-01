Seahawks’ Ernest Jones Stuns Locker Room With Emotional Speech About Jesus, Loss And Renewal

Jones picked off two passes and returned one 85 yards for touchdown against the Vikings

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones stood in the locker room surrounded by his teammates after Sunday’s victory over the Minnesota Vikings, holding a game ball and the attention of the entire team.

The moment was meant to celebrate Jones because he returned an interception 85 yards for a touchdown, picked off another pass for good measure, and deserved the spotlight for his dominant performance.

But Jones turned that moment — meant to celebrate him — into a moment to praise God.

Jones Talks Of Jesus In Speech

And to do it, Jones didn’t talk about his great plays. He talked about the lows he’s lived through recently — and the peace he found in returning to his faith.

Jones shared with his teammates how things had been "rough" for him this year. And how it wasn’t the touchdown, or the shutout, or the second interception that filled him up. It was his renewed relationship with God.

"Hey, real quick, I just want to say this man," Jones began. "Been through a lot this year. But earlier this week, I told a couple of guys this — I felt myself kind of stuck, bro. And I found myself feeling like I was missing something.

"And what I was missing was God, man. I got back on my knees, I started back praying, bro. And just look at what we got. I say that to say this: It’s bigger than this interception. It’s bigger than that, bro. I got my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ back, and I’m with my boys."

Jones Has Had It 'Rough' In 2025

Jones lost his father to cancer in July and missed time during training camp to be with him before he died. Then, at the beginning of last month, Jones suffered a knee injury in a game against the Washington Commanders that kept him out for several weeks.

So yes — Jones has been through some things. And that led directly to his message to his teammates.

"I was telling them it’s been rough for me," Jones said. "It’s been tough. The release that I get is being around these guys and playing football. I told the guys that I feel like I’ve been missing something.

"I wear this cross around my neck, but I haven’t been living like it. I took this time this week and gave my life back to my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Got back on my knees, started praying. What He did for me out there on the field — it comes from that. But the biggest thing for me is I got that peace that I was missing, and it’s going to help me."

Seahawks Listen To Jones

One cool thing about all this? Jones spoke openly about his faith — and the Seahawks embraced it. Coach Mike Macdonald, teammates, and even the team’s social media department amplified his message.

"He had such a great message to the team in the locker room," Macdonald said. "Hopefully they got video of it. The guy has been through a lot… that’s the reason you have a team, that you can be there for your brother when they need you."

A cynic will argue that Jones’ words will soon be forgotten. Maybe.

But maybe not.

"Without going down a rabbit hole of what he means to this team — he’s one of our leaders, big-time leaders, and what he says carries a lot of weight for us," quarterback Sam Darnold said. "He doesn’t say much, but when he does, people listen."