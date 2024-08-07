DK Metcalf Furiously Swinging Helmet At Teammate Cuts Into NFL Network Broadcast

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf caught some attention at practice on Wednesday for all the wrong reasons.

The two-time Pro Bowler unleashed his inner Myles Garrett and swung a helmet at a teammate during practice, which was first caught happening in the background of an NFL Network broadcast.

Reporting from Renton, WA., the NFL Network crew was at Seahawks training camps and were interrupted by Metcalf's fit of rage bubbling in the background.

Metcalf was in a scuffle with Seahawks cornerback Tre Brown. The latter had been fighting with the offense all day, including a punch-filled skirmish with wideout Jake Bobo. Bobo had his ultimate revenge by scoring two touchdowns on Brown Wednesday.

When Brown started chirping at Metcalf, the 6-foot-4 receiver was ready to rip the CB's head off. Metcalf yanked Brown's helmet off in the scuffle and used it as a projectile.

New Seahawks coach Mike MacDonald was forced to step in and calm down both sides.

WATCH:

It's been Fights Galore this NFL offseason. The New York Giants and Detroit Lions have also been in the headlines for their heated practices this week. On Wednesday, the Giants and Lions were fined $200,000 each for the lack of restraint among the players. Seattle will hold joint practices with the Tennessee Titans in the coming week.

It's hard to say who was more culpable for the scene … while Brown certainly instigated trouble with the offense, Metcalf's volatile history suggests he was prepared for a confrontation regardless.

