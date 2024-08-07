NFL Slaps $200K Fines On Giants, Lions Over Practice Fights

Football fights are back. This week, the New York Giants and Detroit Lions had two joint practice sessions, both of them heated as the two sides physically clashed.

How the NFL expects these joint practices to go smoothly is still a mystery.

Tuesday's practice in East Rutherford, NJ., between the G-Men and Lions was cut short after several fights broke out; looking ahead to the Giants and Lions' preseason matchup on Thursday.

The NFL stepped in after watching all the action go viral on social media, including a nasty fine involving Malik Nabers, and issued hefty penalties to both teams on Wednesday.

The NFL announced in a statement that "All NFL clubs were reminded in a memo sent last month that fighting and unprofessional conduct at joint practices would not be tolerated."

The fights at the Giants-Lions practice have been box office.

Four fights broke out on Monday, involving one with Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, showing more stones than most of us expected.

Lions defensive backs Terrion Arnold and Kerby Joseph picked a fight with Giants first-rounder Malik Nabers, involving Joseph and Nabers throwing punches at each other.

At the end of Tuesday's practice, Joseph commented that the fights at practice against the Giants had been "all football."

NFL Sundays can't arrive sooner.

