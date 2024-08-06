Giants First-Rounder Malik Nabers Fights Against Lions Defensive Back At Heated Practice

Giants and Lions players fought for a second straight day at joint practices on Tuesday.

The Giants dodged a mess after one of the marquee fights from practice featured sixth-overall pick, LSU wideout Malik Nabers.

Nabers came to blows with one of the Lions' defensive backs, Kerby Joseph, during the joint session, which was eventually cut short due to too much beef between the players.

After an incomplete pass thrown at Nabers, Joseph and fellow DB Terrion Arnold got in Nabers' business.

The Giant's first-rounder pushed Joseph's extra-padded helmet, which led to Joseph responding with several punches to the head. Nabers returned with his own headshots, which was a terrible business decision.

Players from both teams stormed in and a chaotic brawl erupted.

After practice, Kerby Joseph acknowledged that the fights from the past two days in East Rutherford, NJ., have been "all football" and nothing personal, even if Nabers and Terrion Arnold hail from SEC schools. So perhaps there's a little beef.

Another hot head at practice has been star Lions pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson, who is rightfully making enemies on the Giants' offensive line.

New York and Detroit will face off for a preseason matchup on Thursday night.

