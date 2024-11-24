Seahawks' Coby Bryant Hits 'Lynch Leap' After Pick-6. Is This A New Trend?

You’ve seen the " Trump Dance " take over the NFL. Now, the era of the "Lynch Leap" is here.

Earlier Sunday, the Seattle Seahawks were playing against the Arizona Cardinals. Facing a 4th-and-1 and trailing 7-3, Kyler Murray took the snap, dropped back to pass and threw an interception.

The guy who picked off Murray was defensive back Coby Bryant (gosh, that’s weird to say out loud. RIP Black Mamba). After he chugged 61 yards downfield to the front of the end zone, Bryant recreated an iconic touchdown celebration from one of the franchise’s greatest legends - Marshawn Lynch.

Here’s the original moment from 2011:

And here’s Bryant’s celebration from today:

Apparently, this is becoming the new way to celebrate scores in the NFL. Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams hit this same move last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Honestly, I wouldn’t mind if players kept doing this celebration more often. Lynch was an absolute monster in his playing days (hence the nickname "Beast Mode") and he was as talented as he was drama-free. Plus, who could forget his hilarious "I’m just here so I won’t get fined" speech before Super Bowl XLIX (a great memory for me?).

Let’s honor one of the greats - he deserves it more than most.

Which celebration do you like better: the "Trump Dance" or the "Lynch Leap?" Which one do you think will be more viral? Let me know: john.simmons@outkick.com.