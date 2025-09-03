Scuba Diver Says He Recovered Anthony Rizzo's Wedding Ring From The Bottom Of Lake Michigan

You'd think if you dropped a wedding ring in a body of water the size of Lake Michigan, it'd be the last you'd see of it, but that wasn't the case for former Chicago Cub and New York Yankee, Anthony Rizzo.

And it was all thanks to a SCUBA diver who makes a living finding stuff that careless people drop into the drink.

Block Club Chicago published a cool article about a fella named Yohei Yamada who SCUBA dives and makes a living bringing up anything and everything that boaters drop into the lake, from watches to ladders and beyond.

I love this. It's a brilliant idea. People forget how much you can do with SCUBA gear. I remember hearing about a guy who used to throw on a wetsuit to get golf balls out of ponds at my local course like some kind of Titleist-hunting Jacques Cousteau.

Yamada is doing something similar, and it turns out one of the most lucrative jobs ever came from when he helped Rizzo.

"Rizzo had lost weight and washed his hands in his boat. He shook them dry, and the ring flew off," Yamada said. "Somebody gave him my number."

The current free agent got Yamada's number, gave him a call, and, sure enough, came up with the ring, which seems nothing short of miraculous.

Do you realize how big Lake Michigan is? Even if Rizzo knew right where the ring came off, what if it landed in some underwater seaweed field?

I mean, if you threw a wedding ring in a swimming pool, I think it would take me a while to find it. And that's if I didn't quit and blame the loss of your ring on you for being dumb enough to chuck it in a pool just so I could look for it.

But Yamada is the real deal, and said that he received one of the best tips — a few crisp Franklins — from the 2016 World Series Champ,

Not bad for a day's work.