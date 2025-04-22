Scottie Scheffler Reaching World No. 1 For 100 Straight Weeks Puts Tiger Woods' Dominance Into New Perspective

Scottie Scheffler may have joined an incredibly exclusive club this week, and while he may be a member of the group, he and his counterpart aren't exactly on a level playing field.

Scheffler has reached 100 consecutive weeks as the No. 1-ranked player in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) system. After his 2024 campaign, where he picked up seven worldwide wins in 19 starts, the 28-year-old has created quite a cushion between himself and his chasers in the ranking system.

While Scheffler's accomplishment is no small feat, it serves as just another example and reminder of just how insanely dominant Tiger Woods was during his heyday.

Scheffler and Woods are the only two players in OWGR history to hold the top spot for 100 consecutive weeks or more, and the big cat has the ‘more’ of that equation covered.

Woods has not one, but two stretches in his career of holding down the No. 1 spot in the world. His first stint as No. 1 spanned 264 consecutive weeks (1999-2004), and then he put together another stretch of 281 weeks (2005-2010).

The golf world understandably points to Woods' 15 major championships as the accomplishment that deserves the first line on his resume, but the multiple stretches of multiple years as World No. 1 may be even more deserving.

In his career, Woods has spent 683 weeks—a little more than 13 years—as the top-ranked player in the game.

Woods is tied for the most victories on the PGA Tour with 82 to his name to go alongside his 110 wins worldwide as a professional. Scheffler only needs 69 more wins on Tour to catch Woods in that category.