Scottie Scheffler Withdraws From Houston Open To Prepare For Becoming Father Of Two

Scottie Scheffler is the No. 1 golfer in the world and has won 15 times over the last three years. In other words, he's used to experiencing life-changing moments, and he's in store for yet another as he and his wife, Meredith, will soon welcome their second child into the world.

Scheffler was set to play in this week's Houston Open, but withdrew on Tuesday morning. While injury speculation began after the announcement, Golf Channel's Brentley Romine was the first to report that his withdrawal was related to the arrival of the second Scheffler baby.

Scheffler's first child, Bennett, was born in May 2024. Bennett arrived just a few weeks after Scheffler won his second green jacket at the Masters, while baby No. 2 is expected to arrive two weeks before all eyes turn towards Augusta National, where Scheffler will be the odds-on favorite to find the winner's circle.

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Prior to winning the 2024 Masters, Scheffler had reportedly made the decision to withdraw from the major championship if his wife were to go into labor during the tournament. During his post-victory press conference at Augusta that Sunday, he made it clear his priorities would soon be changing.

"I will go home, soak in this victory tonight. Will definitely enjoy the birth of my first child. But with that being said, I still love competing," Scheffler explained. "My priorities will change here very soon. My son or daughter will now be the main priority, along with my wife, so golf will now be probably fourth in line."

Scheffler began his 2026 PGA Tour season with a victory at The American Express in late January. In his six starts so far this season, his average finish is 11th.