Scottie Scheffler Is Sick And Tired Of Being Asked Questions About The Ryder Cup

Sure, the FedEx Cup Playoffs are still going on and tens of millions of dollars will be handed out over the next week and a half, but the golf world's main focus right now is on the Ryder Cup.

Scottie Scheffler is the favorite to win what would be his second consecutive FedEx Cup, which would come with a $10 million payday if he were to win the Tour Championship next week. Understandably, he's focused on that mission, but again, the Ryder Cup is at the top of mind for most, with the event about six weeks away.

The biggest question surrounding the Ryder Cup as a whole is whether Keegan Bradley will only serve his role as U.S. captain or tee it up in the event as a playing captain.

Scheffler, who locked up his spot on the U.S. team weeks ago, was asked to share his opinion on Bradley's situation ahead of this week's BMW Championship and made it clear that he would embrace it if he were to serve as playing captain.

"I think, looking at our squad, I think we have a really good group of guys. I think Keegan can only help that," Scheffler said. "I think if it's something that Keegan wants to be part of the team and wants to play, I think he's a guy we'd all love to have on the team."

A fair question, and a fair answer, but the Ryder Cup questions kept coming.

Scheffler remained patient as he was met with four more Ryder Cup-related questions following the initial one, but it turned out that he had a limit.

When asked about what he thought the home crowd would be like at Bethpage Black for the event, Scheffler put his foot down.

"I love answering questions about the Ryder Cup, but this is ridiculous. We're at the BMW Championship. The Ryder Cup is over a month away," Scheffler said. "If you want to talk about this week, let's talk about this week. If not, I've got practice to do. I'm getting ready for a golf tournament."

Scheffler is always a great sport when inside the media center and delivers thought-out answers more often than not, but everyone has their breaking point, and Scheffler's was reached on Wednesday.

All we have here is a man on a mission, hoping to keep the present the present, who will worry about the team event that doesn't start until the end of September, when it rolls around on the calendar.