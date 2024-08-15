Scottie Scheffler SLAMS His Club After Bad Bunker Shot During PGA Playoffs

Scottie Scheffler, the #1 golfer in the world, lost his temper after a poor bunker shot during the first round of the FedExCup, the PGA Tour playoffs.

One of the things that golf commentators always point out about Scottie Scheffler is his ability to control his emotions on the golf course.

Of course, the PGA Tour superstar and world's #1 golfer is pretty much great at everything out on the course.

But analysts frequently refer to him as one of the calmest players on the Tour.

However, he lost his temper during the first round of the FedExCup Playoffs on Thursday. Players are competing in the St. Jude Championship, the first of three events that make up the PGA Tour playoffs.

On hole 13 at TPC Southwind, the site of this week's tournament in Memphis, Tennessee, Scheffler tugged his tee shot left of the fairway and into a bunker.

Then, he hit his approach shot into a second bunker, this one just short of the green.

Though Scottie Scheffler had a clean lie in the sand and it didn't appear to be a very difficult shot, particularly for someone of Scheffler's caliber, he appeared to catch a little bit too much of the ball and sent the shot well past the hole.

Now, if amateurs like myself hit a shot like that, they'd be thrilled. I know I would.

But Scheffler is certainly no amateur and he expects much better results.

As soon as he hit the ball, Scheffler immediately slammed his club into the sand, hard, and then took a second swipe at the sand beneath his feet.

He was not happy.

You'd think Scheffler was playing badly all day, but he wasn't. At that point, he was -4 on the day. Though, he missed the ensuing par putt and made bogey to fall to -3.

Still, he didn't fall outside the Top 10 of the leaderboard for the tournament, despite the bogey.

And there's a lot of golf left to play.