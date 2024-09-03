Scottie Scheffler Buries ESPN Reporter Who Asked About His Shank During Tour Championship

Scottie Scheffler shot a final-round 67 on Sunday to win the Tour Championship by four shots and cap off one of the best seasons we've seen in over a decade on the PGA Tour. He also shanked a shot out from a bunker during the final round, which is all one reporter could focus on after he had already secured his win.

The moment came on the gettable Par 4 eighth when Scheffler found a greenside bunker with his teeshot. Faced with a relatively straightforward second, the No. 1 player in the world cold-shanked his approach shot like he was a 23 handicap at your local club.

Scheffler walked off of the eighth green with a bogey before going on to birdie his next three holes to completely erase the mistake.

Mark Schlabach of ESPN apparently couldn't get past the shanked bunker shot that happened hours ago at that point, and decided to ask Scheffler "Why did you shank it" almost as if Scheffler meant to hit a bad shot.

Scheffler had some fun answering the ridiculous question, and even brought out hand gestures to really drive home the point.

"So there's a -- the club, there's this straight part of the face and then over here is the hosel, and on that one specifically I caught too much of that part of the face. That's why it went to the right. It's shaped kind of -- a little curve," Scheffler said.

"If I hit the straight part it's going to go that way, and then if I hit this part it's going to come towards you."

The quote from Scheffler explaining what a shank is as if he's talking to a 6-year-old who has never held a golf club didn't make the final cut in Schlabach's feature on Scheffler's win, as you could have already guessed.

Next time you're playing a round of golf and someone in your group shanks it, you should ask them ‘why did you shank it’ and see what type of very colorful response you can get out of them.