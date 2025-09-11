Scottie Scheffler Lays Out How He's Trying To Correct Previous Mistakes At This Year's Ryder Cup

After a very disappointing result at the 2023 Ryder Cup, both from an individual and a team perspective, Scottie Scheffler recognized that something needed to change in the lead-up to this year's edition of the biennial event.

Prior to Team Europe's eventual drubbing of the U.S. team two years ago, many of the members on that year's American squad took a few weeks off between the Tour Championship and the event in Italy. The Americans did make a scouting trip to play practice rounds on the golf course in the build-up, but they had weeks off between meaningful reps and the start of the event.

The Americans, who have lost five of the last seven Ryder Cups, are switching things up heading into this month's stop at Bethpage Black in New York.

Ten of the 12 players on the U.S. team are playing in this week's Procore Championship. Xander Schauffele is not teeing it up as his wife recently gave birth, while Bryson DeChambeau is the other absentee, as he is not eligible to play in the event as a LIV golfer.

Scheffler Recognizes Ryder Cup Prep Is Wrong

As for Scheffler, he and others realized that preparation needed to change.

"Basically, the conclusion that we came to was it would be nice to have some competition going into the Ryder Cup," Scheffler said ahead of the Procore Championship.

"And it would be unusual for me to have four or five weeks off before the Masters or the US Open or something like that, so there's no reason that I should be doing that going into the Ryder Cup. I'm always focused on my preparation, that's most important to me."

The 2023 Ryder Cup Was A Learning Experience For The U.S.

Scheffler, who went 0-2-2 at the 2023 Ryder Cup and broke down in tears at one point, admitted that he looks at the disaster in Italy as a learning experience.

"I felt like, for myself, going into the last Ryder Cup, my prep work may not have been as good as it should have been. I think I could have been a little bit sharper at that tournament. It's just because it's just different playing tournament golf, it really is," Scheffler continued.

"That was a learning experience for me. Like I said, I learned from it and now we'll be pretty sharp heading in."

The Americans are the betting favorite heading into Bethpage Black and have the advantage of playing in what will be an unbelievable New York crowd, but all Scheffler can hope for is that momentum plus a revamped preparation plan result in victory.