Scottie Scheffler Achieves Something Last Seen By Tiger Woods 25 Years Ago As PGA Tour Season Wraps Up

Scottie Scheffler has not played a round of golf on the PGA Tour since winning the Procore Championship in mid-September, but that hasn't stopped the World No. 1 from accomplishing one of the most impressive feats imaginable.

With the 2025 PGA Tour season officially coming to a close on Sunday with Sami Valimaki winning the RSM Classic in Georgia, the book of numbers from the season that was has officially been closed. Scottie Scheffler is now the proud owner of one of the wilder statistics in the game.

According to golf stat aficionado Justin Ray, Scheffler finished the 2025 campaign leading the Tour in scoring average in all four rounds. The last player to accomplish that was Tiger Woods back in 2000, the year he won three major championships by a combined total of 17 shots.

Scheffler finished 2025 with six wins in 20 starts, which included the PGA Championship and The Open, to go along with a total of 17 Top 10s. It goes without saying that the No. 1 player in the world, who finds the winner's circle 30% of the time, is the best on Sundays, but the fact that Scheffler posted the lowest scoring average on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays is truly unbelievable.

Scottie Scheffler's Scoring Avg. Per Round In 2025

Round 1 - 67.45

Round 2 - 68.0

Round 3 - 68.40

Round 4 - 68.10

The second-best Round 4 scoring average among players who played in at least 20 Sunday rounds on Tour in 2025 belongs to Hideki Matsuyama at 68.85.

What's even more unbelievable is that Scheffler isn't a shoo-in to win the 2025 PGA Tour Player of the Year.

Personally, I think the idea of not handing Scheffler POY honors is legitimately insane, but Rory McIlroy is very much in the conversation as well after completing the career grand slam with his win at the Masters. McIlroy also won The Players and the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am early in the year, but if we're talking solely about 2025, which we are, Scheffler put together the best campaign.

The PGA Tour will announce its Player of the Year in December.