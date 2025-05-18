Brian Harman Jokes That Scottie Scheffler Has A Time Machine After His Dominant Finish At PGA Championship

The No. 1 player in the world is well on his way to his third major championship.

Scottie Scheffler's ability to hit the ideal golf shot in the biggest of moments is unmatched, and his unparalleled skill set was on full display during the third round of the PGA Championship as he played his final five holes on Saturday at five-under par.

It's difficult to even hypothesize how Scheffler can be so consistent and simply better than every other player in the world when faced with difficult, momentum-swinging shots, but fellow PGA Tour player Brian Harman seems to have figured out how Scheffler keeps getting the job done.

Scheffler has a time machine, of course.

Speaking with ESPN's Marty Smith on the practice tee at Quail Hollow ahead of his fourth round on Sunday, Harman reflected on his prior day's round and specifically focused on his troubles on the closing three holes, a stretch deemed ‘The Green Mile.’

Harman played the final three holes on Saturday at three-over thanks to a triple bogey on the Par 3 17th hole that has caused seemingly every player fits throughout the tournament. Except for Scheffler, of course, who carded a birdie two on the hole on Saturday.

"Scottie finishing like he did, I don't know how he gets that ball…It's like he knows what it's going to do," Harman said. "That wind was tough, greens are firm, it's just a nightmare.

It's like he's got a time machine and he goes forward in time and knows exactly what the wind is doing and lands the ball just right. That shot on 18 yesterday was something else, and I expect him to be a real handful today."

Scheffler holds a three-shot lead heading into Sunday's final round, and as Harman put it, he will indeed be a handful for Quail Hollow and a nightmare to try and catch on the leaderboard.

Barring some sort of magical run by one of the players chasing him, Scheffler will be a three-time major champion by Sunday evening and officially halfway to the career grand slam, having already won a pair of green jackets.