Scottie Scheffler Caps Off Unconscious Final Round At Pebble Beach With Picture-Perfect Eagle

Scottie Scheffler has a lot of superpowers, but perhaps his greatest is how ridiculously easy he makes the game of golf look, and he was straight up showing off during Sunday's final round at Pebble Beach.

Scheffler teed off on Sunday well over an hour before the final group, and took full advantage of the more tame conditions before the precipitation and wind made their way to the iconic golf course later in the day.

Scheffler, who began the final round eight shots behind 54-hole leader Akshay Bhatia, erased his deficit in what felt like the blink of an eye. A birdie-eagle-birdie start to the day is nice, but Scheffler didn't slow down, as he found himself at 7-under through his opening seven holes, which included not one, but two pars.

Finding his way onto the first page of the leaderboard before making the turn was a mission accomplished, but Scottie showed that he's still human by carding three bogeys, including an incredibly disappointing one from the fringe on the Par 4 15th. After making solid pars on the 16th and 17th holes, it was no secret that Scheffler absolutely had to make an eagle on the Par 5 18th.

Well, guess what?

A 329-yard drive to an ideal spot in the fairway, followed by an approach shot from 186 yards to inside three feet. Again, the man makes things look way, way too easy.

A nine-under round of 63 that included three bogeys is borderline unbelievable, but that's Scottie.

Sunday's final round turned out to be one of a couple of different firsts for the World No. 1, as he made over 150 feet of putts and carded three eagles in a single round on the PGA Tour.

This week at Pebble Beach marked the second consecutive tournament that Scheffler did not have his best stuff whatsoever in round one, but managed to storm back over the final 54 holes to give himself a chance. Scheffler getting to 20-under may not be enough to find the winner's circle in the season's first signature event, but to say it was a momentum builder would be an understatement.

Scheffler trailed the first-round leader by 10 shots after day one, yet is set to earn his 19th straight Top 10 finish on Tour.