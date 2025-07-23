Scottie Scheffler's Manager Mocks Rory McIlroy With Impressively-Timed Comment

Scottie Scheffler is a U.S. Open victory away from completing the career grand slam after hoisting the Claret Jug at Royal Portrush, but his Open Championship win did complete the slam for his manager, Blake Smith, who was quick to make a tongue-in-cheek comment about Rory McIlroy during the celebration.

During the media circus that followed Scheffler's four-shot victory in Northern Ireland, the R&A shared a behind-the-scenes video of everything that took place after the final putt of The Open.

There is one scene in particular that is garnering plenty of attention in which Scheffler and his entourage are making their way to the clubhouse. During the clip, Scheffler turns around and hands the Claret Jug over to Smith and asks him, "Does that complete your four?"

This is when Smith, who has represented a number of world-class players including Brooks Koepka, took his jab at McIlroy.

"Yeah, I'm done," Smith said. "I won't talk to the media for a month now."

This was, without question, a dig at McIlroy, and it's sort of impressive that Smith had the comment at the top of his mind at that moment.

After winning the Masters in April to complete the career grand slam, McIlroy declined all media requests throughout all four rounds of the PGA Championship a month after he won the green jacket. It was a strange situation, and one that only led to rumors and speculation involving McIlroy, and Smith was clearly paying attention to the whole thing as it unfolded.

It was a painless jab from Smith, but a witty one, nonetheless.

Rory McIlroy Admits Failed-Driver Reports Played Factor In Media Silence At PGA Championship

McIlroy has appeared to be back to his old self both inside the ropes and in front of a microphone after a few weeks off and strong performances at both the Scottish Open and The Open, but that hasn't resulted in people forgetting the strange month or so he was a part of earlier in the year.