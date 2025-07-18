Scottie Scheffler Is Making The Open Championship Look Easy

The world's No. 1 golfer has stormed to the lead after first two rounds

We're through the first 36 holes of The Open Championship at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, and wouldn't you know it? Scottie Scheffler is winning.

But it's not just that Scheffler's winning, as the tournament favorite and the world's No. 1 golfer, that's hardly surprising. It's how easy he's making it look, putting up a 7-under 64 to take a one-shot lead into Saturday. Scheffler was playing catch-up with Matt Fiztpatrick, Brian Harman and others throughout the day on Friday, battling rapidly changing weather conditions with the late-afternoon draw.

It didn't matter. Hole after hole, Scheffler was in the perfect spot on the green.

And in perhaps the scariest sign for the rest of the field? He's leading the tournament in strokes gained on the greens.

In total, eight birdies, just one bogey, 32 on the front nine, 32 on the back nine. He was just 1-under on the par fives, and 3-under on par threes. It's hard to be more efficient and consistent than that. How did he talk about the spectacular round afterward?

"Overall, I'm hitting the ball solid," Scheffler said. "The tournament is only halfway done. I got off to a good start."

As always, a masterpiece of understatement.

Scottie Scheffler Impressing Other Golfers

It's not just putting; Scheffler is fourth in strokes gained on approach shots, and 13th in strokes gained tee-to-green. Overall? He's outpacing the field in total strokes gained by a full shot, 7.41 to 6.41.

"Exceptional player, world number one, we're seeing Tiger-like stuff," Fitzpatrick told the media after his round.

When asked about whether he believed he had a shot at 64 heading into the round, Scheffler seemed surprised.

"I had no idea. It all depends on conditions. When we were teeing off, depending on what weather forecast you looked at, it was going to tell you something different," Scheffler said. "It was super sunny when we were on the driving range, I'm out there in short sleeves, it's warm out. Then we get to the 1st hole, it's still sunny. Then all of a sudden, you look around, and it's super dark, and it starts pouring rain. You're like, 'Boy, I wonder how long this is going to last.

"Fortunately, it didn't pour the whole time. We only had maybe four or five holes where it was really coming down, and I was able to take advantage of the holes where we had some good weather."

Since the end of March, Scheffler's finishes have gone: T2, 4th at The Masters, T8, win at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, win at The PGA Championship, T4 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, win at The Memorial Tournament, T7 at The US Open, T6 at the Travelers Championship and T8 at the Genesis Scottish Open. Now he's got the solo lead at The Open Championship.

Per Data Golf, his probability of winning is currently 56%. With 36 holes to go. The next highest probability? Fitzpatrick at just 17%. That's just how much better he is than everyone else.

For some more context? The only golfers to win a Masters, PGA and Open Championship before they turn 30 are Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods. If Scheffler can hold on, he'd become just the fourth to ever do it. And that's some spectacular company in the top three.