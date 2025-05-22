Scottie Scheffler Gives Harsh Answer When Asked Pointless Question About LIV Golf, Players Leaving PGA Tour

You can add Scottie Scheffler to the list of players tired of talking about LIV Golf and the divide in professional golf, especially when asked hypothetical questions about the situation.

Scheffler, just days removed from winning the PGA Championship, has dominated the sport over the last two years and counting, having owned the No. 1 ranking in the world for the last 140 weeks and counting. The 28-year-old has won three majors and collected 12 total wins dating back to April 2022.

LIV Golf held its inaugural event in June 2022 and has poached some of the top talent in the game, including Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, and others, meaning Scheffler only has an opportunity to compete against those players four times per year at the major championships.

This fact led a reporter ahead of this week's Charles Schwab Challenge to ask Scheffler a hypothetical question about whether he ever thinks his resume would still be as impressive if LIV Golf never came to be. It's worth noting the question came just a few days after Scheffler won the PGA Championship by five shots.

"Have you wondered at all personally in the last two years, because you've been on a heck of a run here, if you would still have the same achievements had everybody from the other tour been in all the tournaments that you've been playing in?" a reporter asked.

Scheffler didn't hold back with his answer.

"Who knows? I only get to compete against those guys four times a year. That was their choice; not mine," he stated.

"At the end of the day, I'm here competing and doing the best I can, and that kind of stuff, what's the point of me thinking about, you know? There's really absolutely no point to that. We get four chances to compete against them. Last week went well. I get another chance here in a few weeks."

Scheffler then made it clear that it's not up to him, nor should it be up to the PGA Tour, to try and figure out a way to bring the game back together.

"That's for the higher-ups to decide. I have said it a few times this year. If you want to figure out what's going to happen in the game of golf, go to the other tour and ask those guys," Scheffler explained.

"Go see where they're playing this week and ask them," he continued.

LIV Golf isn't playing an event this week, and while it's impossible to know if Scheffler meant the comment as a dig at the Saudi-backed tour, it's certainly more fun to think that he was throwing a jab.