Scottie Scheffler Shares Blunt Message About LIV Golf, Says Players Who Left PGA Tour Are To Blame For Divide

While Scottie Scheffler is understandably best known for being the No. 1 player in the world and how he handles himself inside the ropes, he's also one of the most consistent golfers in the world in how he carries himself when speaking with the media.

Far more often than not, Scheffler is both genuine and authentic whenever at the podium, and that includes never shying away from speaking his mind about LIV Golf and the state of the professional game.

We're approaching nearly two full years since the PGA Tour and Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) announced a framework agreement that would re-unify the game in some form or fashion.

Like most who have been paying any attention at all to the situation, Scheffler seems to have reached the point where he's sick of being asked about it, but that hasn't stopped him from pointing the finger at who he believes is responsible for the mess.

Speaking with media on a pre-Masters call earlier this week, Scheffler explained he misses mixing it up with players who bolted for LIV before explaining they're the ones who should have to answer the question about the current state of the sport.

"I wish some of those guys had stayed, but at the end of the day, they made their choice. They knew the consequences of that decision, and I’m not here to change their minds. I hold no ill will toward any of those guys that left," Scheffler explained.

"They did what they wanted to do, and I can’t control their life. I’m not going to sit here and say they should have done something differently. They made their choice. If we want to figure out why the game of golf is not back together, go ask those guys. Go to wherever they are playing this week and figure out when the game is going to come back together."

Representatives of both the PGA Tour, Saudi PIF, and even President Donald Trump have held meetings and discussions about the game coming back together, but based on comments made by Tour commissioner Jay Monahan at last week's Players Championship, things appear to be at a stalemate.

Rory McIlroy also made it rather clear ahead of The Players that a deal between the two sides wasn't exactly close to coming together.

"Look, I think it takes two to tango. So if one party is willing and ready and the other isn't, it sort of makes it tough." McIlroy said.

"I think the narrative around golf, I wouldn't say needs a deal, I think the narrative around golf would welcome a deal in terms of just having all the best players together again. But I don't think the PGA TOUR needs a deal. I think the momentum is pretty strong," McIlroy continued.

The waiting game continues, and there doesn't appear any sort of reasonable timeline attached to it.