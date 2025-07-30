How Scottie Scheffler Will Earn A Legitimate Fortune This Week Without Hitting A Single Golf Shot

Being the No. 1 golfer in the world makes for a nice life.

Being the best golfer in the world pays well, and this week in particular, it pays $18 million.

Scottie Scheffler did not tee it up in last week's 3M Open and is not in the field for this week's Wyndham Championship, but is still going to receive a staggering amount of money. Not having to leave the house, let alone hit a single golf shot for two full weeks and still watch your bank account grow exponentially sounds rather nice, and it's all a testament to Scheffler's efforts in 2025.

Scheffler has already locked up the top spot in the FedEx Cup standings before the opening playoff event in Memphis next week. Thanks to an adjustment made to this year's FedEx Cup Playoffs payout, Scheffler will receive $10 million for topping the standings.

Funny enough, the winner of the Wyndham Championship this Sunday will only make a little more than $1.4 million.

As for the extra $8 million Scheffler is set to make by the end of the week, that will come courtesy of the Comcast Business Tour Top-10, another race that the Texan has already locked up the top spot in.

Scheffler has already made $19.2 million in on-course earnings alone in 2025, and now that number will nearly double this weekend despite him not actually hitting one meaningful golf shot.

His ginormous paydays may not stop this weekend, either.

Scheffler will be the odds-on favorite to win each of the three playoff events coming up. The first two legs - the FedEx St. Jude Championship and BMW Championship - will pay the winner $3.6 million. The winner of the Tour Championship to wrap up the season will collect $10 million.

Predicting Scheffler to win all three events would be ridiculous, but it's hard not to like his chances to very much contend each week, pick up at least a few million dollars more, and raise at least one more trophy before it's all said and done.