Scottie Scheffler Shares Hilarious Reason Why He Had To Delete His Venmo Account

Anyone who has consistently bet on Scottie Scheffler to win golf tournaments over the last two years or so has come out ahead. The sports bettors out there who can't muster up the courage to bet his short odds week after week, well, they've been left disappointed.

It turns out that Scheffler has heard plenty from folks on both sides of that coin, so much so that he's had to delete his Venmo account.

During his U.S. Open press conference, Scheffler was asked if he's paid any attention to the fact that he's consistently been the betting favorite each time he's teed it up in recent years. More specifically, he was asked if he ever hears from folks who may have a financial stake in how he performs, which led him to his Venmo admission.

"I think everybody hears from fans whether they have a financial benefit or anything in their outcome. That's why I had to get rid of my Venmo because I was either getting paid by people or people requesting me a bunch of money when I didn't win. It wasn't a good feeling," Scheffler said with a laugh.

"But no, I don't pay attention to the favorite stuff or anything like that. Starting Thursday morning we're at even par and it's up to me to go out there and play against the golf course and see what I can do."

I suppose that's life as the No. 1 player in the world in the year 2025.

To the people who went out of their way to find Scheffler's Venmo account and request payment from him, the obvious question there is, what the hell are you doing?

I guess the same question should be asked about the people who have won money with wagers on Scheffler and have tried to repay him with a few bucks. He's 28-years-old and has made nearly $87 million on the course alone. I don't think he's in need of your courtesy $10 tip.

Scheffler enters this week's U.S. Open having won three of his last four starts, which include trophy ceremonies at both the PGA Championship and the Memorial Tournament. Dating back to September 2024 over the course of 14 starts, his worst finish was a T-25.

The man has been a walking ATM.