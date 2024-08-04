Scottie Scheffler Cries During USA National Anthem After Winning Olympic Gold

There's nothing quite like seeing athletes truly proud to represent their home countries during the Olympics. That includes American golfer Scottie Scheffler, who couldn't help but cry as the United States National Anthem played after he captured the gold medal during the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Scheffler put together a sensational final round, shooting a 62 to overtake several players ahead of him – including Spain's Jon Rahm, who had a four-shot lead over the field at one point during Sunday's round – to capture his first Olympic medal.

Scheffler was not part of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics team, but the United States won gold behind Xander Schauffele – who added his first two major victories this season with wins at the PGA Championship and the Open Championship.

America had a dominant year in golf, with Scheffler winning the PLAYERS Championship, the Masters and the Olympic gold medal, Schauffele winning the PGA and the Open and Bryson DeChambeau winning the U.S. Open.

RELATED: Donald Trump, Bryson DeChambeau Shoot 50 In Highly Entertaining Scramble, Donate Over $200K To Veterans

It was a clean sweep for the United States in the six biggest events of the 2024 season.

That was all capped off with Scheffler's incredible run to the gold medal, and he couldn't help but let his emotions show as the American National Anthem blasted out over the speakers to commemorate his victory.

With all the controversies over the national anthem with regard to sports in recent years, it's incredible to see the 2024 Summer Olympics athletes showing their pride in the Red, White and Blue.

No one is kneeling during the anthem, and even players who have formerly done so – like LeBron James and Brittney Griner – have expressed their gratitude for representing the United States on a global stage.

It's been an incredibly refreshing shift from the low point of 2020, but sports are supposed to bring people together.

Finally, it appears that they are doing their job for Americans once again.