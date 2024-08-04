Scottie Scheffler Wins Olympic Gold For USA After Jon Rahm Meltdown

After 10 holes in the final round of the Olympic men's golf tournament, seemingly only one question remained: who is going to win the silver and bronze medals?

That's because Jon Rahm had just taken a four-shot lead over the field and appeared poised to cruise to the gold medal. But Scottie Scheffer did what Scottie Scheffler does: play incredible golf down the stretch of a pressure-packed tournament.

And Jon Rahm did … well, usually what Rory McIlroy does (although we'll get to McIlroy in a moment).

After making birdie on the par-4 10th, Rahm moved to -20 in the Olympic men's golf tournament, four shots ahead of his closest competitors – which included Tommy Fleetwood.

But that's when everything fell apart. Rahm three-putted for bogey on the 11th hole, bogeyed the 12th hole after a bad tee shot, made par on 13, and then gave away the gold medal on the 14th hole.

The easiest hole on the course, a short par-5, was a nightmare for Jon Rahm. He made a double-bogey 7 after another wayward tee shot, followed by a couple more mistakes.

That left Tommy Fleetwood in position to win gold, but Scheffler was making a charge a few holes ahead.

Plus, there was Rory McIlroy, who made birdie on five straight holes from 10-14 to give himself a chance to contend for the gold.

But, like Rahm, McIlroy posted a disastrous late double-bogey to end his hopes of taking home some hardware.

Scheffler birdied the first three holes of the final round, but made six consecutive pars to close out the front nine. He didn't seem like he was in any kind of spot to win gold.

However, Scheffler is the best golfer in the world for a reason. He made birdie on the 10th hole and the 12th hole and then rattled over four-straight birdies from holes 14-17 before making par on 18 to post -19.

Fleetwood went to the 17th tee tied with Scheffler, but made bogey to drop one shot back. He needed to birdie the final hole to force a playoff, but sent his approach wide of the 18th green.

He had to chip-in from off the green on the final hole, and narrowly did, but it wasn't to be and Scottie Scheffler became the second-straight American to win gold in men's golf at the Olympics.

Xander Schauffele, who entered Sunday's round in a tie for the lead, won gold at Tokyo in the 2020 Olympic Games.

Fleetwood captured silver and Hideki Matsuyama won the bronze medal to complete the podium for the 2024 Summer Olympics in men's golf.

United States golfers have now won each of the past seven major men's golf tournaments and captured the Olympic gold medal.

U-S-A! U-S-A!