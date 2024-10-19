Scottie Scheffler On College GameDay: Miami Will 'Smoke' Louisville, Says It's 'Nothing Personal'

Scottie Scheffler knew exactly what he was doing on "College GameDay," and that means more than just picking the winners for today’s college football matchups.

The No. 1 men’s golfer in the world was the celebrity guest picker on ESPN’s marquee college football show. The producers of the show couldn’t have picked a more fitting guest; not only is he famous right now, but he graduated from Texas - who is playing in the biggest matchup of the week against the visiting Georgia Bulldogs. As part of his responsibilities, he was in charge of telling America who he thought would win most of today’s college matchups, and of course, he picked his No. 1 Longhorns to beat Georgia.

But that’s not really a surprise, or even the best moment of his time on air. That came earlier.

When it came time for everyone to pick the winner of the Miami Hurricanes-Louisville Cardinals matchup, most of the panelists picked Miami. That included Scheffler, who, if you recall, had a rather memorable run-in with law-enforcement at the PGA Championship in Louisville earlier this year . He ignored a traffic order from an officer, but the whole situation was blown out of proportion (especially by the officer who claimed he was seriously hurt). He didn’t win the tournament , but he still played well and had a solid year.

Scheffler doesn’t hold any grudges against the city, but that doesn’t mean he’s giving the Cardinals a sympathy vote either. He said as much before his pick.

"Not to bring anything personal into this with Louisville, great city, love the people, but Miami is gonna smoke them," he said.

I think he navigated that perfectly. Is he taking the high road by not making it personal? Yes. Is he also throwing just the slightest bit of tasteful shade at the program? Also, yes.

To borrow a phrase most fans say after Scheffler completes a round of golf, "well played."