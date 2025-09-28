Scottie Scheffler's Caddie Ted Scott, Francesco Molinari Make Peace After Heated Exchange At Ryder Cup

Emotions run hot at the Ryder Cup, especially when you're on the wrong side of an absolute beatdown like the Americans have been handed courtesy of Team Europe at Bethpage Black this weekend. During Saturday's afternoon four-ball sessions, those emotions hit a fever pitch when the typically calm, lighthearted Ted Scott nearly came to blows with European vice captain Francesco Molinari.

It all started on the 15th green with the European pairing of Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood holding a 3-up lead over American Bryson DeChambeau and Scottie Scheffler.

As Rose was lining up a birdie putt, DeChambeau's caddie, Greg Bodine, was going through his process and got a little too close for the Englishman's comfort. Rose pointed to Bodine, telling him to move out of the way as it was his turn to putt.

Rose went on to make his birdie putt and DeChambeau responded with a birdie of his own, but the drama wasn't done there.

DeChambeau continued to jaw with the Europeans as they walked up a hill to the 16th tee. As things were starting to cool down, Molinari decided to step between Scott, who serves as Scottie Scheffler's caddie, and Fleetwood, despite the two simply walking alongside each other and not even speaking.

Molinari put his hand on Scott's shoulder, and Scott took issue with that, appearing to say, "Don't put your hands on me before getting into the Italian's face.

The full exchange is worth a watch.

Rose did nothing wrong in telling DeChambeau's caddie off on the green, as it was his putt, and Bodine simply didn't seem to be paying attention. DeChambeau should have dropped it then and there, but he continued on and is understandably catching heat after the fact.

The Scott and Molinari aspect of the situation didn't make sense on any level.

Scott, who did have a quick back-and-forth with Rose walking off the 15th green, was minding his own business at the moment when Molinari felt like inserting himself, and got an earful as a result, but it was still shocking to see Scott react that way, given his super laid-back, friendly demeanor.

Scott cleared the air on Sunday morning before the singles matches got underway, posting a video alongside Molinari on Instagram, making it clear that the two had no real beef between one another.

It's fair to say that Scott has had a long week at Bethpage Black, as Scheffler has posted a stunning 0-4 record.

The Europeans hold a 12-5 lead heading into the singles matches on Sunday afternoon, needing just two points to retain the cup.